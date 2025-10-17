Trump Organization expands in India, where many of its partners face accusations

M3M employed the judge’s nephew as a legal adviser as compensation for favors in the court where the judge was hearing cases, according to a police report and court documents related to that case. Roop Bansal and the judge were recorded talking, with the judge saying he spoke to the Bansals only through the nephew’s phone, according to the police complaint. The judge also received compensation from M3M via a friend who transferred money from M3M to the bank accounts of the judge’s nephew and two other relatives, according to a disciplinary document filed by judicial officials.