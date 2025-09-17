US President Donald Trump has ignited yet another debate—should companies continue to report earnings every quarter, or are semi-annual disclosures preferable to foster a long-term focus. The question strikes at the balance between transparency and the burden of compliance, a trade-off that regulators and investors across the world grapple with.

Mint takes a look at this thorny issue, and aspects that are more relevant for Indian capital markets.

What has Trump proposed?

In a Truth Social post, Trump argued that companies should no longer be forced to report numbers every three months as it was a costly and time-consuming ritual.

“Subject to SEC approval, companies and corporations should no longer be forced to ‘Report’ on a quarterly basis (Quarterly Reporting!), but rather to report on a ‘Six (6) Month Basis,’" he posted. “This will save money, and allow managers to focus on properly running their companies. Did you ever hear the statement that, ‘China has a 50 to 100 year view on management of a company, whereas we run our companies on a quarterly basis??? Not good!!!"

Responding to the nudge, a spokesperson for the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said it is prioritizing this proposal to “further eliminate unnecessary regulatory burdens on companies".

This is not the first time Trump has broached this topic. In 2018, during his first term as president, he had asked the US capital markets regulator to study transitioning to a 6-month reporting cycle for companies. The SEC asked for public comments on this but the rules were ultimately left unchanged.

The regulator had introduced mandatory quarterly reporting in 1970 as part of a decades-long effort to enhance market transparency in the wake of the ‘1929 Crash’ in the US.

Are there markets where companies follow a semi-annual reporting schedule?

Yes, there are a few. The UK removed its quarterly reporting requirement in November 2014. The EU amended regulations in 2013 to remove the mandatory quarterly reporting requirement for issuers on regulated markets. Only half-yearly and annual reports are legally required. However, many companies still voluntarily publish more frequent information to meet investor expectations.

Major markets like Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia too require companies to prepare half-yearly and annual financial statements, while quarterly reporting is voluntary.

Earlier this year, Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, which is the world’s largest with assets of over $1.7 trillion, called for an end to mandatory quarterly reporting to avoid short-term decision-making.

What are the major arguments against quarterly reporting?

The biggest grouse is that it encourages short-termism, putting undue pressure on a company’s management to hit near-term targets to ‘please Mr Market’ rather than focus on long-term strategy and investment.

Critics argue that the cycle of reporting numbers and answering questions from the press and analysts every three months often leads to ‘earnings management’ and discourages bold, strategic bets where the immediate payoff is uncertain.

That apart, preparing and auditing quarterly reports consumes significant management time and resources, which increases the compliance burden for companies.

In a joint opinion article in 2018, Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett and JPMorgan chief executive Jamie Dimon argued that the pressure to meet short-term earnings estimates contributed to a decline in the number of public companies in the US over two decades.

“Short-term-oriented capital markets have discouraged companies with a longer term view from going public at all, depriving the economy of innovation and opportunity," they wrote.

However, they added that they were not opposed to timely reporting of corporate performance, but that this information should be provided on a timeline deemed appropriate for the needs of each specific company and its investors.

Does quarterly reporting have any advantages?

Yes, quarterly reporting offers significant benefits and protections for both investors and markets. Regular corporate updates enhance transparency and prevent markets from becoming opaque, ensuring that investors can make informed decisions.

Some experts have pointed out that venture capital and private equity investors demand quarterly or even monthly updates from their portfolio companies, and management teams themselves have a monthly reporting structure to track performance and spot signs of stress. And that shareholders, who are the ultimate owners of companies, deserve the same level of timely information to track the performance of their firms.

Several market participants have also argued that even a 6-month reporting cycle can be considered short-term, given that major investments can take multiple years to yield results.

Stock market performance too suggests that less frequent reporting doesn’t automatically translate into better outcomes. Despite the supposed burden of quarterly filings, Wall Street and US companies have consistently outperformed their European peers, where semi-annual reporting is the norm.

If quarterly reporting truly pushes markets into short-termism, as many argue, then loss-making startups could never take the IPO route or command sky-high valuations. Yet, many such firms, including in India, trade at expensive multiples despite losses, demonstrating that markets are clearly pricing in potential and not just near-term profits.

What are the pros and cons of a longer reporting cycle in the Indian context?

The Securities and Exchange Board of India introduced the requirement of quarterly disclosures in 1999, and it became operational from 2000, making it compulsory for listed companies to publish unaudited financial results every three months.

Currently, the framework is governed by the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements, under which companies must file quarterly results within 45 days of a quarter’s close, while the final quarter’s results along with audited annual accounts must be disclosed within 60 days of the end of a financial year.

Sebi has so far shown no inclination to revisit the quarterly reporting framework.

But if one were to imagine a shift to a longer cycle, experts fear that fewer disclosures could make markets more opaque. Another fear is that if information gaps stretch over six months, insider knowledge would become disproportionately valuable, leaving ordinary investors at a disadvantage.

Also, quarterly results are not just about financial numbers. They come with investor calls where management shares its reading of the economy, competitive threats, technological shifts, regulatory changes, etc., and form an important source of information for investors and other stakeholders.

That said, smaller companies might find relief in a longer reporting cycle. Reduced compliance burden could free up time and resources to focus on their main business, though even then, corporate governance standards will have to be maintained at a high level to safeguard investor trust and market confidence.