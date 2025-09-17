Mint Explainer | Quarterly vs half-yearly earnings: Trump reignites a global debate
Abhishek Mukherjee 5 min read 17 Sept 2025, 11:14 am IST
Summary
- Trump’s call to scrap quarterly results has reopened a long-running debate on transparency versus short-termism. Mint explains what the shift to half-yearly reporting could mean for companies, investors, and Indian markets.
US President Donald Trump has ignited yet another debate—should companies continue to report earnings every quarter, or are semi-annual disclosures preferable to foster a long-term focus. The question strikes at the balance between transparency and the burden of compliance, a trade-off that regulators and investors across the world grapple with.
