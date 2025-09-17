“Subject to SEC approval, companies and corporations should no longer be forced to ‘Report’ on a quarterly basis (Quarterly Reporting!), but rather to report on a ‘Six (6) Month Basis,’" he posted. “This will save money, and allow managers to focus on properly running their companies. Did you ever hear the statement that, ‘China has a 50 to 100 year view on management of a company, whereas we run our companies on a quarterly basis??? Not good!!!"