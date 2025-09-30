Trump racks up another big tech win

On Monday afternoon, Alphabet’s YouTube settled a long-running lawsuit with US President Donald Trump, who was suspended from the video platform after the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol building by the president’s supporters.

While YouTube restored Trump’s account in 2023, the lawsuit continued until now.

According to a court document, YouTube will pay $22 million. The funds will go to the Trust for the National Mall, a non-profit group, and will also be used to fund Trump’s new gilded White House ballroom. In addition, YouTube will pay $2.5 million to seven co-plaintiffs who had also accused it of violating their First Amendment protection from government interference in speech.

It’s the latest settlement between Trump and the giants of the social media world. In January, Facebook and Instagram owner Meta Platforms settled for $25 million in a similar case, and in the constant competition that is Silicon Valley, Alphabet got off for $500 million less.

Alphabet pointed to the settlement when asked for comment. YouTube did not make any admission of guilt as part of the settlement.