Trump says Nvidia's 15% duty applies to ‘old’ H20 chips, may permit export of up to 50% downgraded Blackwell chip

Trump indicates that the $NVDA export deal with China only involves the outdated H20 chip. He will not approve exports of the newer Blackwell chip unless its performance is decreased by 30–50%. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is set to visit this week for discussions.

Riya R Alex
Published12 Aug 2025, 07:06 AM IST
Trump to meet Jensen Huang next week.
Trump to meet Jensen Huang next week.

US President Donald Trump stated that the current duties over Nvidia's export deal with China only cover the older H20 chip, which he described as “essentially old."

Speaking to the reporters on Monday (E.T.), Trump said he would consider a deal that would let Nvidia send its Blackwell chips to China if the company could make them less advanced. “It’s possible I’d make a deal” on a “somewhat enhanced — in a negative way — Blackwell” processor, he said.. “In other words, take 30% to 50% off of it.”

Additionally, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is expected to visit this week to discuss the new chip, Blackwell.

Earlier, Nvidia Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. have agreed to give 15% of their Chinese AI chip sales revenues to the US government. This deal is meant to secure export licenses and is considered an unusual arrangement that could unsettle both US companies and Beijing, reported Bloomberg News.

Nvidia intends to allocate 15% of its revenue from H20 AI accelerator sales China, the report noted citing a person familiar with the matter, while AMD will pay the same share from MI308 revenues.

 
