Trump says Nvidia's 15% duty applies to ‘old’ H20 chips, may permit export of up to 50% downgraded Blackwell chip

US President Donald Trump stated that the current duties over Nvidia's export deal with China only cover the older H20 chip, which he described as “essentially old."

Speaking to the reporters on Monday (E.T.), Trump said he would consider a deal that would let Nvidia send its Blackwell chips to China if the company could make them less advanced. “It’s possible I’d make a deal” on a “somewhat enhanced — in a negative way — Blackwell” processor, he said.. “In other words, take 30% to 50% off of it.”

Additionally, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is expected to visit this week to discuss the new chip, Blackwell.

Earlier, Nvidia Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. have agreed to give 15% of their Chinese AI chip sales revenues to the US government. This deal is meant to secure export licenses and is considered an unusual arrangement that could unsettle both US companies and Beijing, reported Bloomberg News.

