Trump, SoftBank CEO to announce $100 billion investment in US

Companies have at times struggled to follow through on their bold commitments to create jobs and invest in the U.S. In 2018, Trump traveled to Wisconsin for the groundbreaking of a liquid-crystal-display plant. Electronics maker Foxconn said at the time that it would invest $10 billion in the project and that it would create up to 13,000 jobs in the state. But the company later scaled back its plans, investing a fraction of the money and creating far fewer jobs than it promised.