Trump tariffs: Here's how Indian exporters of apparel, drugs and tyres are preparing for all contingencies
Companies like Gokaldas Exports plan to expand in Europe to offset losses from US markets, as tariffs create pressure on margins and relationships with US retailers.
New Delhi/Mumbai: Indian exporters of apparel, automotive parts, pharmaceuticals and tyres – with significant shipments to the US – are preparing contingency plans or revising their business strategies to mitigate the business risk from the imposition of tariffs.