"Please note that we are under a slow-moving economy. There are wars happening, there are trade wars happening. Uncertain times are there. So that is why we are looking at it very conservatively," Rajiv Poddar, managing director at Balkrishna Industries, said on an earnings call on 24 May. “In case anything changes and there's a catalyst, we are absolutely ready to pounce on that opportunity and go back to our original vision of 10%."