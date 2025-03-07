What would the scale of impact be on India?

According to a central government estimate, India’s net electronics exports to the world stands at $30 billion. Nearly 60% of this comes from smartphones, and two-thirds of this are driven by Apple’s iPhones. The Centre has projected the net goods and services exports from India to the world to come to $800 billion in FY25, and merchandise exports (i.e. of physical goods only) at nearly $450 billion. Electronics, thus, account for nearly 4% of all exports, and 7% of goods exports from India. These figures are expected to grow steeply as India ramps up factories to make semiconductors and higher-value components within the next two financial years.