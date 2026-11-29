The cryptocurrency token of Trump family-backed World Liberty Financial lost around 50 per cent of its value overnight amid heightened scrutiny of the family's growing involvement in digital assets.

The token, which has lost more than 90 per cent of its value since it started trading in September 2025, was valued at around $0.018 on Saturday morning, down from $0.039 a day earlier, Reuters reported.

Unlike stocks, cryptocurrencies trade 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The selloff late Friday into early Saturday marks one of the sharpest single-day drops for a Trump-linked crypto asset.

The token's fall underscores the risks in crypto assets, where exchange actions, token unlocks and shifts in market liquidity can drive dramatic swings.

World Liberty Financial blames Binance World Liberty, a decentralised finance venture backed by US President Donald Trump and his family, said on social media that Binance had automatically settled and closed outstanding perpetual futures contracts tied to the token.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance later posted on X that it was "aware of the reports regarding WLFI perpetual futures positions. Our team is actively reviewing the market activity and execution data."

The exchange sometimes closes positions when trading activity is particularly volatile and volume is thin, among other reasons, according to its website.

World Liberty and Binance did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment on Saturday.

Reuters reported in June that Trump-linked crypto ventures had generated billions of dollars for the Trump family while many outside investors had suffered steep losses.

The lawsuit Binance’s founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao was pardoned by Trump in October 2025 after pleading guilty in 2023 to charges that he enabled money laundering during his time leading the company, CNBC reported.

The selloff in WLFI came a month after a lawsuit was filed accusing Trump and World Liberty of “corruptly profiting” off more than $2 billion in digital currency-related deals, violating constitutional restrictions on accepting foreign money.

World Liberty called the suit’s claims meritless and said it complies with US law. The White House said there are no conflicts of interest, according to the report.

Months earlier, Chinese billionaire Justin Sun — a crypto investor and former World Liberty advisor — sued the company, alleging it prevented him from selling his tokens after they became tradable. The suit kicked off an ongoing legal spat between Sun and the Trump family.

In a post on X, Sun claimed Saturday’s WLFI plunge was “yet another instance of insiders borrowing in a circular fashion to cash out, selling in violation of the rules, unlawfully freezing investors’ assets, and defrauding investors.” He called on regulators and law enforcement agencies to take action against World Liberty.

World Liberty, launched in 2024, operates the WLFI token and the USD1 stablecoin. An entity affiliated with Trump and his family owns about 38% of the company.

The crypto business has been highly lucrative for Trump, even as WLFI investors have suffered steep losses. Trump reported more than $1.4 billion in crypto income in his 2025 annual financial disclosure, including nearly $800 million tied to World Liberty.