Trump-Nvidia chip deal is ‘far beyond uncharted waters.’ Expect legal scrutiny.
Summary
The U.S. government plans to take 15% of revenue from certain Nvidia and AMD chip sales in China. That may be illegal, experts say.
Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices struck a deal with the White House that would give the government a slice of the companies’ revenue from some chip sales in China. It is unclear whether the deals can withstand legal scrutiny.
