Trump-Nvidia chip deal is ‘far beyond uncharted waters.’ Expect legal scrutiny.

It isn’t out of the ordinary for the president to make the final call on whether to give an export license. The Departments of Defense, State, Energy, and Commerce typically consider such applications, which start at the staff level but can be appealed all the way to the White House. Licenses are normally reviewed for national-security concerns, a process that may involve the president. In this case, whatever concerns Trump had were allayed by the revenue sharing agreement, Hussain said.