Trump’s Intel move blurs party lines on economic intervention

Trump has never been a doctrinaire free-market believer, and his longtime embrace of protectionism has upended the GOP’s longtime emphasis on the ideals of small government and laissez-faire capitalism. In an interview with Time magazine earlier this year, the president said he thinks of the economy as “a giant, beautiful store," where “on behalf of the American people, I own the store, and I set prices, and I’ll say, if you want to shop here, this is what you have to pay."