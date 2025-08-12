Serial entrepreneur Bhavin Turakhia’s business email venture Titan is preparing to make its debut in financial services for small and medium businesses (SMBs), adding offerings like small business credit cards and expense management tools to its suite.

“People who start small businesses end up using their personal credit card, their personal debit card, for a lot of the business expenses, and then it ends up commingling funds, commingling accounts, reporting requirements become more complicated," Turakhia told Mint, in an interaction on Monday.

“We also intend to provide through our partners to these small businesses—credit cards, small business and financial accounts—that they can use to manage their small business expenses and employee expense management."

While still in early stages and the launch could happen only next year, the company has already reached the stage of experimentation, survey and review.

Turakhia is no stranger to fintech. He also runs Zeta, the $2-billion Softbank-backed unicorn that powers digital banking experiences for banks and fintech companies.

This comes as Titan expects a growth boost from a new partnership with domain registrar GoDaddy. The partnership will bundle Titan’s email suite in developing markets, including India and Brazil.

GoDaddy piloted Titan for six months and, according to Turakhia, “saw that Titan was actually increasing their average revenue by 76% compared to other offerings."

With this and other recent deals, Titan projects are adding 1.6 million new mailboxes annually and crossing 10 million mailboxes within three years. The company estimates $35-40 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) potential from signed partners over the next 2-3 years. “But all of it is not going to be realised in this year itself because we're still bringing some of these partners live, and so over the next 2 to 3 years, we will hit that 35 million plus ARR mark," said Turakhia. Titan is expected to achieve full-year profitability in the current fiscal.

Also Read | As profits soar, PB Fintech takes a second bite at mutual funds

Founded in 2018, Titan currently offers a cloud-hosted business email platform for small businesses, competing with Google Workspace and Microsoft Outlook. Its suite includes AI-powered email writing, branded templates, advanced tracking, appointment scheduling, and email marketing tools. The company partners with domain registrars such as WordPress.com, BigRock, Domain.com, and NetworkSolutions.com to distribute its product.

Titan started out self-funded by Turakhia and in 2021 raised $30 million from WordPress.com owner Automattic at a $300 million valuation. “We certainly had strategic discussions with GoDaddy, but as of right now, this is purely a commercial partnership. There is no investment component associated with it," Turakhia said.

On future capital plans, he said, “We don’t anticipate that we’re going to need capital for growth and investments anymore, but we’re certainly open to taking capital in strategic partnerships with potential partners. We don’t currently anticipate a near-term IPO, but again it’s something that’s always in the cards at the right strategic time."

With GoDaddy on board, Turakhia said, “The partners that we have combined sell about 40% of all domain names in the world," giving Titan access to a large share of new small businesses globally. The GoDaddy deal will make it Titan’s largest partner in India and potentially in South America, where the company already has “tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands of clients."

Turakhia, a billionaire and serial entrepreneur, has also started businesses other than Titan, including Directi, Radix, Flock and Zeta.