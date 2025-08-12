Bhavin Turakhia’s Titan to enter financial services for SMBs following boost from GoDaddy partnership
While still in early stages, and the launch could happen only next year, the company has already reached the stage of experimentation, survey and review. Turakhia is already running the Softbank-backed fintech unicorn Zeta, valued at over $2 billion.
Serial entrepreneur Bhavin Turakhia’s business email venture Titan is preparing to make its debut in financial services for small and medium businesses (SMBs), adding offerings like small business credit cards and expense management tools to its suite.
