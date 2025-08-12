With this and other recent deals, Titan projects are adding 1.6 million new mailboxes annually and crossing 10 million mailboxes within three years. The company estimates $35-40 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) potential from signed partners over the next 2-3 years. “But all of it is not going to be realised in this year itself because we're still bringing some of these partners live, and so over the next 2 to 3 years, we will hit that 35 million plus ARR mark," said Turakhia. Titan is expected to achieve full-year profitability in the current fiscal.