Turmoil Over Migrants at U.S.-Mexico Border Is Straining Trade Flows

The latest in a stream of bottlenecks at border crossings add to manufacturer concerns over shifting their supply chains.

Many U.S. companies are betting that moving manufacturing to Mexico will make their supply chains more resilient. Recent disruptions at the U.S.-Mexico border show bringing production closer to home poses its own risks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trucks and trains were delayed for several days over the past week after Mexican railroad company Ferromex suspended some operations and U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporarily closed rail and truck crossings at El Paso and Eagle Pass, Texas, because of a surge of migrants bound for the U.S.

Ferromex stopped some freight services this month after thousands of migrants hitched rides atop its trains to the border, with the railroad reporting a half-dozen incidents that led to injuries and deaths. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Customs officials closed rail and truck crossings so they could divert staff to assist border patrol officers to process the surge of migrants. BNSF Railway and Union Pacific railroad held their freight for several days until crossings reopened.

The disruptions were exacerbated by an outage of Mexico’s customs system and after Texas officials resumed secondary inspections of trucks that had already passed through the border.

“It is a big challenge right now," said Niels Larsen, North America president of air and sea operations for Denmark-based freight forwarder DSV. “We are doing our best to serve our clients, but we also understand that human lives are at risk here." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The disruptions are the latest in a series of bottlenecks at the U.S.-Mexico border that have frequently been triggered by migration issues along with economic and political tensions.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, in April 2022 stepped up safety inspections of commercial trucks after they crossed the border, citing fears of undocumented immigrants and drugs. The inspections caused massive backups for inbound trade and prompted Mexican truckers to block some border crossings in protest, adding further freight delays.

Abbott resumed the inspections this month, exacerbating the backups at the border. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Protesters of economic conditions in Mexico have also periodically obstructed rail traffic, including a blockade of a rail line west of Mexico City in 2020 that lasted for two months and held up shipments from the port of Lázaro Cárdenas.

Incidents at commercial checkpoints along the nearly 2,000-mile border between the U.S. and Mexico highlight a concern for manufacturers and importers as they look to move factory work and sourcing from Asia to North America. The disruption suggests the border crossing comes with the potential for the kind of uncertainty and bottlenecks that companies are trying to avoid by shortening their global supply chains.

Mike Burkhart, a vice president at U.S. freight broker C.H. Robinson Worldwide, said border disruptions are a sporadic problem, but that the recent bottlenecks are among the worst he has seen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We have dealt with long lines and we have dealt with severe delays, but it’s few and far between where [customs] are actually shutting a port down," Burkhart said.

Burkhart said C.H. Robinson diverted trucks from Eagle Pass, about 140 miles west of San Antonio, to other border crossings so that manufacturers in Mexico wouldn’t have to shut down plants. “The only alternative if we can’t get inventory off the dock is for them to stop producing," Burkhart said.

But logistics executives say last-minute switches at the border are difficult. The crossings require coordination between companies, including truckers and customs brokers on both sides of the border to hand off shipments and complete paperwork. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“If you switch to another crossing port, you have to go back and re-contract with multiple partners," said Jordan Dewart, president of Redwood Logistics Mexico.

Dewart said a U.S. technology company with a plant in Mexico told him last week that the border backups are one of the main reasons the client won’t shift all of its production to Mexico. “There’s just too much uncertainty at the U.S.-Mexico border," Dewart said.

Poor infrastructure along the border adds to the problems, logistics executives say, with goods moving on road networks that aren’t built to handle the growing volume of trade. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The crossing of the trucks has become a nightmare," said Diego Anchustegui, chief marketing officer of EASO Transport, a Mexico City-based logistics provider that specializes in cross-border trade. “If we don’t get investments from the government on how to really improve the cross-border movement between Mexico and the U.S., I think we will see a lot more of this."

Write to Paul Berger at paul.berger@wsj.com

