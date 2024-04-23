Turning a vault into a bomb shelter: how Citigroup running its bank in Ukraine
David Benoit , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 23 Apr 2024, 10:11 AM IST
SummaryTwo years into the war, Citigroup is the only U.S. bank around, navigating a sometimes treacherous landscape.
A piece of shrapnel from a Russian missile hangs on the wall of Citigroup banker Alexander McWhorter’s office in Kyiv. He got it from a client whose factory was struck early in the war, a token of their long relationship and their plans to rebuild.
