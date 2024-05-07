Companies
TVS Capital's biggest fund yet could bet on ‘zero-stage’ startups
SummaryTVS Capital's fourth fund has raised ₹1,700 crore so far and plans to announce its first close next month
MUMBAI : TVS Capital has raised ₹1,700 crore in domestic money for its largest fund yet, its fourth, in a sign of growing interest among Indian investors for private equity as an asset class.
