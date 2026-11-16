TVS dispute takes legal turn: Lakshmi Venu sends partition notice to father Venu Srinivasan

The TVS family dispute is now a formal legal claim.
Lakshmi Venu has formally sought partition of the TVS Group's joint family assets, sending a notice to her father and the TVS Group patriarch Venu Srinivasan, a development that suggests the dispute at the storied business group is headed to court.
Lakshmi Venu's legal notice, served through her lawyer, asks her father to discharge his fiduciary duties as head of the family and effect a fair and lawful partition, two executives privy to the development said.