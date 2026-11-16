TVS dispute takes legal turn: Lakshmi Venu sends partition notice to father Venu Srinivasan

The TVS family dispute is now a formal legal claim.
The TVS family dispute is now a formal legal claim.
Lakshmi Venu has formally sought partition of the TVS Group's joint family assets, sending a notice to her father and the TVS Group patriarch Venu Srinivasan, a development that suggests the dispute at the storied business group is headed to court.
Lakshmi Venu has formally sought partition of the TVS Group's joint family assets, sending a notice to her father and the TVS Group patriarch Venu Srinivasan, a development that suggests the dispute at the storied business group is headed to court.
Lakshmi Venu's legal notice, served through her lawyer, asks her father to discharge his fiduciary duties as head of the family and effect a fair and lawful partition, two executives privy to the development said.
Lakshmi has alleged that the TVS Group's beneficial interest has been concentrated in favour of her brother, Sudarshan Venu, to the exclusion of her lawful rights, and called it a breach of “law” and “trust”, according to the first executive.
In her legal notice, she based her claim on the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, reasoning that the Act gives her the right to a fair share of the family property and allows her to seek its division, according to the first executive. She also pointed to the equal rights of daughters recognized under Section 6 of the Act.
The notice covers the family interests held through the VS Trust and other holding companies and structures, according to the executive. These include the businesses and assets given to the Venu Srinivasan branch under the 2020 TVS family agreement, with stakes in TVS Holdings, TVS Motor Co., TVS Credit Services and Sundaram-Clayton.
These shares are large. VS Trust, where Srinivasan is the sole trustee, owns 66.55% of TVS Holdings, which in turn owns 56% of TVS Motor Co. Ltd, with a market cap of ₹2.11 trillion as on Monday. The trust also owns 46.83% of Sundaram-Clayton, which had a market cap of ₹2411 crore. Lakshmi directly owns just 0.82% of TVS Holdings and 0.75% of Sundaram-Clayton.
Sudarshan Venu, 37, is chairman and managing director of TVS Motor and oversees the financial services businesses TVS Credit and Home Credit. Lakshmi Venu, 43, runs the much smaller die-casting business at Sundaram-Clayton.
Lakshmi’s case depends on one key point. A 2020 settlement split the 115-year-old TVS industrial group among the sons of founder T.V. Sundaram Iyengar. In the notice, Lakshmi said no settlement or division of her immediate family’s assets was ever started, let alone finished.
“Patriarchy has no place in law or in a progressive India,” according to the notice.
“It is unfortunate that requests for an amicable settlement have not so far progressed in a meaningful and timely way,” Mallika Srinivasan, Lakshmi's mother, said in a statement on Monday. “As a mother, to me, a son and daughter are equal in every respect. I do believe that Lakshmi has a legitimate share of the family assets, not inequal to that of Sudarshan’s. I reiterate that this is a matter to be settled, in the interests of all stakeholders, through transparent dialogue, with equity, clarity and amity. I sincerely hope that we can move forward constructively, with grace and dignity.”
The tension first became public in March at Sundaram-Clayton. Lakshmi objected to the company secretary reporting to the finance chief of TVS Holdings rather than to her. The board accepted his resignation, then reversed itself within 72 hours, Mint first reported in its edition dated 31 March.
The notice increases pressure on Srinivasan at a sensitive time. As vice-chairman of Tata Trusts, it was his crucial vote in September that helped N. Chandrasekaran secure a third term as Tata Sons chairman, despite opposition from Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata.
Emails sent to Srinivasan and Lakshmi seeking comments went unanswered.