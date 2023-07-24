TVS Motor Company Ltd on Monday reported an 42.2% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) for the fiscal's first quarter ended June (Q1FY24) to ₹434.30 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹305.37 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, consolidated net profit was up 29.2% from ₹336.10 crore in Q4FY23. TVS Motor share price opened at ₹1,334.05 apiece on BSE .

The company's consolidated total revenue from operations rose 23.8% on year to ₹9,055.51 crores during the quarter ended June from ₹7,315.70 crore in Q1FY23. Total income rose to ₹9,142.05 crore in the first quarter. It stood at ₹7,347.83 crore in the year-ago period.

(more to come)