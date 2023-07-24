TVS Motor Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 42.2% on year to ₹434.30 crore1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 03:22 PM IST
TVS Motor Company's Q1FY24 consolidated net profit rises 42.2% YoY to ₹434.30 crore. Share price opens at ₹1,334.05 on BSE.
TVS Motor Company Ltd on Monday reported an 42.2% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) for the fiscal's first quarter ended June (Q1FY24) to ₹434.30 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹305.37 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, consolidated net profit was up 29.2% from ₹336.10 crore in Q4FY23. TVS Motor share price opened at ₹1,334.05 apiece on BSE.
