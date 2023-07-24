Hello User
Business News/ Companies / TVS Motor Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 42.2% on year to 434.30 crore

1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 03:22 PM IST Dhanya Nagasundaram

TVS Motor Company's Q1FY24 consolidated net profit rises 42.2% YoY to 434.30 crore. Share price opens at 1,334.05 on BSE.

TVS Motor share price opened at 1,334.05 apiece on BSE.

TVS Motor Company Ltd on Monday reported an 42.2% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) for the fiscal's first quarter ended June (Q1FY24) to 434.30 crore. The company had reported a profit of 305.37 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, consolidated net profit was up 29.2% from 336.10 crore in Q4FY23. TVS Motor share price opened at 1,334.05 apiece on BSE.

The company's consolidated total revenue from operations rose 23.8% on year to 9,055.51 crores during the quarter ended June from 7,315.70 crore in Q1FY23. Total income rose to 9,142.05 crore in the first quarter. It stood at 7,347.83 crore in the year-ago period.

(more to come)

