TVS Motor Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 42.2% on year to 434.30 crore

TVS Motor Company Ltd on Monday reported an 42.2% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) for the fiscal's first quarter ended June (Q1FY24) to ₹434.30 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹305.37 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, consolidated net profit was up 29.2% from ₹336.10 crore in Q4FY23. TVS Motor share price opened at ₹1,334.05 apiece on BSE.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}