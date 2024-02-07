Two Space Fans Launch a Nugget, a Slurpee and Shakespeare
Isabelle Bousquette , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 07 Feb 2024, 07:56 PM IST
SummaryIt began with a ‘crackpot’ idea. Now a U.K. company has cornered the lucrative market of sending not people, but most anything else, into Near Space.
It was the most important launch of Joseph Gummett’s career. He waited nervously at his office in Deeside, Wales, which he called “mission control" that day, as the vessel hurtled 110,000 feet—about 21 miles—straight up. When he received news the endeavor was successful, he was filled with relief.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less