Consumer goods firms rush to meet GST deadline amid tax rate shake-up
Suneera Tandon 4 min read 07 Sept 2025, 08:25 pm IST
FMCG companies have already started printing new product packaging with updated prices to reflect the reduced taxes. This new stock is expected to hit the retail shelves by 22 September, when the revised taxes take effect.
Mumbai: Consumer goods companies are racing against a two-week deadline to transition to the new dual-slab Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, aiming to minimize disruption and financial losses for retailers and distributors.
