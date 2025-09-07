Consumer goods firms rush to meet GST deadline amid tax rate shake-up

Mumbai: Consumer goods companies are racing against a two-week deadline to transition to the new dual-slab Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, aiming to minimize disruption and financial losses for retailers and distributors.

Officials of these companies told Mint that they have already started printing new product packaging with updated prices to reflect the reduced taxes. This new stock is expected to hit the retail shelves by 22 September, when the revised taxes take effect. Other companies hope the government will allow them to paste stickers with the revised prices on existing warehouse stocks to prevent losses on items already in the market. Industry bodies are also making representations to the government, requesting relaxations such as an extension of the implementation date.

“Industry forums are in discussion with government on the transition. Due to the sheer volumes of goods sold each month for our industry, it's impossible to do anything with the stock which is lying in the market. We are asking for an extension of implementation date," said a senior executive at a large packaged foods industry, requesting not to be identified. The company will offer discounts on its products to help liquidate existing inventory, with the savings being passed on to consumers.

The 56th GST Council meeting on 3-4 September consolidated GST rates into two slabs of 5% and 18% by merging the 12% and 28% rates, with a 40% levy on the so-called sin and luxury items.

The transition to the new tax structure is expected to be complex and lengthy, as companies sell millions of packs each month.

They will have to develop a plan to handle inventory at depots and with stockists, likely through relabelling.

“One of the immediate concerns is the handling of existing inventory purchased under the old GST rates. Retailers and distributors will need to reconcile pricing differences, which may lead to temporary margin mismatches. Products already labelled with MRPs (maximum retail prices) based on higher tax rates may require relabelling or stickering, a process that is both time-consuming and logistically complex. This could also result in consumer confusion at the point of sale if not managed uniformly," said Naveen Malpani, partner and national sector leader, consumer industry, Grant Thornton Bharat.

Malpani added that trade promotions and budgets will need to be adjusted, as the GST component directly impacts pricing. “Distributors may seek credit adjustments or compensation for stock bought at higher rates, adding to the administrative load," he said.

Distributors, meanwhile, are awaiting clarity from major companies on whether old stock billed at higher prices will be picked up. Since the rate cut announcement, they have reduced their new stock purchases by almost 50%, according to Dhairyashil Patil, president of the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF).

When goods are purchased at a higher GST rate but sold at a lower one, distributors and retailers cannot claim the input tax credit (ITC) refund for the tax difference, he said. ITC refers to the tax paid on purchase of goods which can be claimed as deduction at the time of paying tax on output.

“We think it's best to reduce our exposure to stock that is set to attract lower taxes," Patil said.

Breakfast cereal maker Kellanova (formerly Kellogg Company) said it has already begun changing its packaging to reflect the reduced MRPs and pass on the benefits to consumers, despite operational challenges.

“We are working tirelessly across a complex supply chain to implement these changes swiftly, so that consumers can access the revised pricing without delay…There will be challenges in making such a quick transition, but by working with the right intent and with the support of the government and our customer partners we hope to make this transition quickly," said Prashant Peres, managing director, Kellanova South Asia.

The government's decision to lower GST has led to a sharp tax cut on a range of daily-use items. Hair oil, shampoo, toothpaste, toilet soap bars, toothbrushes and shaving cream will now attract a 5% levy, from 18% earlier.

Similarly, GST on butter, ghee, cheese, dairy spreads, pre-packaged namkeens, bhujia and mixtures has dropped from 12% to 5%.

Others said they could benefit if the government permits companies to use stickers to label new rates on stock sitting in the warehouse.

"We are seeking clarity from the government on whether we can use stickers of lower MRP on stock lying in the warehouse. However, when it comes to stock already in the market and retail shelves, we are also discussing whether it can be returned or picked up from stores. The exercise, however, will be very lengthy and will need the help of distributors," said another executive at a large company who did not wish to be named.

Meanwhile, large organized retail chains are demanding immediate discounts on their current inventory to clear it out.

Small, independent “mom-and-pop" stores, on the other hand, are hesitating to buy new stock. “During the transition period, companies may have to give greater discounts and over-incentivize trade to clear out old inventory," said Aditya Goel, co-founder of Love in Store, an in-store trade promotion company.