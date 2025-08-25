MUMBAI : Promoters of Tynor Orthotics, a Mohali, Punjab-based medical equipment maker, have reinitiated talks for a majority stake sale that will value the company at about ₹3,500-4,000 crore, two people familiar with the matter said.

“It has reappointed O3 Capital to help with the mandate after the talks with Temasek for a significant minority stake were put on hold last year," one of the people cited above said on the condition of anonymity.

The person added that investor Lighthouse Funds and the promoters will together offload about 60% of their stake. The person further said the transaction will likely enable Lighthouse to exit its seven-year-old bet in the company alongside a small primary component that Tynor will use to fund its expansion plans.

“The teasers have already gone out and top private equity funds and large family offices have been approached. The Information Memorandums will be sent over the next 15 days," another person said, adding that the company is tracking about ₹600 crore in revenue in the current fiscal year.

Lighthouse and Temasek declined to comment while O3 and Tynor’s founder Dr. Pushvinder Jit Singh did not immediately respond to Mint’s requests for a comment on Friday evening.

The medical devices sector has seen heightened interest from private equity players in recent years driven by factors such as rising insurance coverage, affordability, and an expanding patient base. Key players in the space that manufacture medical equipments across sectors include IPO-bound Sahajanand Medical Technologies, Abbott, Medtronic, and Meril. Domestic players in the space include Healthium Medtech and Translumina Therapeutics.

Last year, Mint exclusively reported that Singapore-based Temasek was the frontrunner to acquire a significant minority stake in the company outpacing other global PE firms such as Warburg Pincus and Norwest Venture Partners.

The new funding round comes nearly seven years after Tynor raised $21 million at a post-money valuation of $103.3 million from investors including Lighthouse, Thuasne, and Vihome B.V. in May 2018.

Tynor, which manufactures and exports orthopaedic and fracture aids, has seen its revenues steadily increase to ₹495.5 crore in FY24 from ₹394.1 crore a year earlier. Its profits also rose to ₹73.4 crore as compared to ₹50.9 crore in FY23, according to data from market intelligence provider Tracxn.

Founded in 1993 and run by the second generation of the Singh family, Tynor has a product portfolio of more than 150 items including body braces, supports, fracture and walking aids, traction kits, advanced knee braces, finger splints, silicone and foot care, and cervical aids, among others and sells to more than 60 countries. It also plans to set up a new manufacturing plant to grow its mobility portfolio, Mint reported earlier.

Med-tech momentum

India's medical devices sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% to $50 billion over the next five years, according to an estimate by Invest India. The sector is poised for further growth driven by innovation and government-led incentives.

The broader med-tech industry, valued at $12 billion in FY24, has also benefited from rising income levels, expanding healthcare insurance coverage, and growing medical tourism, a EY report highlighted, adding that infrastructure development in Tier 2 and 3 towns has opened newer markets.