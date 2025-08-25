Founded in 1993 and run by the second generation of the Singh family, Tynor has a product portfolio of more than 150 items including body braces, supports, fracture and walking aids, traction kits, advanced knee braces, finger splints, silicone and foot care, and cervical aids, among others and sells to more than 60 countries. It also plans to set up a new manufacturing plant to grow its mobility portfolio, Mint reported earlier.