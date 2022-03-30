UAW chief says he hasn’t had talks with Tesla or Elon Musk
- Ray Curry expects electric vehicles to offer union growth potential, but he hasn’t sought an organizing vote at car maker after CEO’s invitation
The leader of the United Auto Workers union said he hasn’t talked with Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk after the chief executive’s invitation to hold a union vote, but was open to such talks if the company addressed past issues.
“I’ve actually not talked to Mr. Musk or any representative of Tesla," UAW President Ray Curry said during a roundtable discussion with the Automotive Press Association on Tuesday. During the hourlong session, Mr. Curry also talked about how the transition to electric vehicles will affect the union’s 2023 negotiations, about organizing EV startups and how supply-chain disruptions might provide opportunities for companies in the U.S.
Mr. Musk this month invited the UAW to hold a vote at Tesla, a shift from previous statements he has made criticizing unionization. “I’d like hereby to invite UAW to hold a union vote at their convenience. Tesla will do nothing to stop them," Mr. Musk said via Twitter in early March.
Tesla employees aren’t unionized. Some employees at the company’s Fremont, Calif., plant sought to organize several years ago with the help of the UAW, but Tesla took steps to impede that push, including “coercively interrogating" employees and threatening them with the loss of stock options, moves that violated U.S. labor law, the National Labor Relations Board ruled.
The board ordered Mr. Musk to delete a tweet that discouraged unionization, among other actions. The electric-vehicle maker, the largest U.S. car company by value, has appealed the board’s decision.
Mr. Curry said Tuesday that Tesla could demonstrate its commitment to engaging in unionization talks by addressing issues raised by the NLRB, reinstating workers who were terminated and dropping its appeal of the board’s ruling.
“That would be a good-faith effort if they were interested in having that type of exchange," Mr. Curry said.
A Tesla representative wasn’t available for comment. Shortly before the UAW discussion, Mr. Musk took aim at the UAW, tweeting “UAW slogan – ‘Fighting for the right to embezzle money from auto workers!’ " in response to a Twitter post about a former UAW official pleading guilty to charges of embezzlement.
The union president said the UAW is moving past the multiyear corruption investigation that has sent several former labor leaders to prison. “I am proud of the work each and every day that our auditors do," said Mr. Curry, who formerly served as the union’s secretary-treasurer.
The UAW has attempted to unionize auto makers outside of the Detroit giants, but most U.S. factories operated by European and Asian manufacturers aren’t union-represented, and neither are electric-vehicle startups such as Lucid Group Inc. and Rivian Automotive Inc.
While the UAW hasn’t been able to organize electric-vehicle companies as successfully as traditional auto makers, Mr. Curry said he doesn’t view the lack of a union presence so far as a threat to the labor group’s future success.
“We haven’t had this type of growth opportunity probably since the Industrial Revolution. And this is a key piece, this transformation into EVs," Mr. Curry said. Looking ahead to contract talks in 2023, Mr. Curry said the union believes it is negotiating with a strong automotive industry that is fueled by high demand and record profits.
In 2014 and again in 2019, unionization attempts failed at a Volkswagen AG plant in Chattanooga, Tenn. The union’s efforts at Toyota Motor Corp. and Nissan Motor Co. factories in the U.S. have sputtered, too.
Mr. Curry also discussed the union’s efforts to organize at joint-venture battery plants in Tennessee, Ohio and Michigan that serve the three big Detroit auto makers. He said those talks are continuing.
Supply-chain disruptions are hindering production, Mr. Curry said, with the war in Ukraine compounding existing backups. The industry turmoil might push more supplier business into the U.S., he added.
“A number of independent part suppliers may become sourced locations for new work inside the country," Mr. Curry said. “The independent part suppliers that are based here domestically will play a major role as we move forward."
Tesla’s lack of organized labor has left the electric-vehicle maker as somewhat of an outcast as the Biden administration pushes to get Americans to embrace such autos. President Biden snubbed Tesla during an August White House session about electric vehicles, in which he met with UAW officials and executives from Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co.and Stellantis NV. Each of the companies counts EVs as a fraction of their overall sales.
Mr. Biden mentioned Ford and GM in his State of the Union address, praising their investments in electric vehicles. Tesla, which produces more of those vehicles, wasn’t mentioned.
Mr. Musk has tweeted about the president, calling him “a UAW sock puppet" in October. The billionaire also criticized a signature legislative proposal from the Biden administration that would boost incentives for customers who buy a battery-powered vehicle.
