Uber looks to take Black service to more metros as premium mobility gains pace

Two years after re-entering India's ultra-premium ride-hailing segment, Uber is looking to expand its Uber Black service across most metropolitan cities in the country as it steps up its premium mobility push, a senior company executive said.
The move comes at a time when competition in the premium mobility segment is intensifying. Several players, including Alyte, a premium mobility service owned by Mahindra Logistics, Green SM, the electric mobility arm of Vietnam's Vingroup and Shoffr, an Indian electric chauffeur-driven mobility startup, are looking to strengthen their foothold in the high-end market.