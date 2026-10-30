Uber looks to take Black service to more metros as premium mobility gains pace

Nabodita is a New Delhi-based journalist who covers India’s startup ecosystem and venture-capital laRead more

ndscape. She enjoys reporting on emerging companies, funding trends, founders, and the policies shaping the innovation economy. Before this, she worked with Outlook Business and The Hindu Businessline. When she’s not chasing stories, you’ll find her with a cup of coffee, watching a good comedy, or getting lost in a book. She believes there’s always a good story waiting to be discovered, sometimes in a boardroom and sometimes over a great cup of coffee.

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