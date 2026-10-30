Uber looks to take Black service to more metros as premium mobility gains pace

Two years after re-entering India's ultra-premium ride-hailing segment, Uber is looking to expand its Uber Black service across most metropolitan cities in the country as it steps up its premium mobility push, a senior company executive said.
Two years after re-entering India's ultra-premium ride-hailing segment, Uber is looking to expand its Uber Black service across most metropolitan cities in the country as it steps up its premium mobility push, a senior company executive said.
The move comes at a time when competition in the premium mobility segment is intensifying. Several players, including Alyte, a premium mobility service owned by Mahindra Logistics, Green SM, the electric mobility arm of Vietnam's Vingroup and Shoffr, an Indian electric chauffeur-driven mobility startup, are looking to strengthen their foothold in the high-end market.
The move comes at a time when competition in the premium mobility segment is intensifying. Several players, including Alyte, a premium mobility service owned by Mahindra Logistics, Green SM, the electric mobility arm of Vietnam's Vingroup and Shoffr, an Indian electric chauffeur-driven mobility startup, are looking to strengthen their foothold in the high-end market.
“We recently launched in Pune and are planning to enter a few more cities. So, I can't really give you a confirmed list of cities, but we are looking to expand into all the metros very soon,” said Aditya Kapoor, director, supply operations, Uber India and South Asia.
Uber's premium ride-hailing offering was among the first services introduced when the company entered India in 2013. However, the service was suspended in 2014, a year after Uber began expanding its more affordable offerings. Uber Black was reintroduced in India in 2024 and is currently available in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. Its services include personalised rides with features such as quiet mode, temperature control and assistance with luggage.
As part of its efforts to strengthen premium vehicle supply, Uber has been working with fleet partners such as Carrum Mobility. Similarly, cab and corporate mobility service provider Wise Travel India Limited (WTi Cabs) is a black-fleet operator in India, with premium vehicles operating across Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Its fleet includes both SUVs and sedans, with models such as the Toyota Hyryder and MG ZS EV.
A black fleet refers to vehicles deployed in the premium chauffeur-driven segment.
According to Uber, the approach is aimed at maintaining high service standards for customers.
“We use different cars, predominantly SUVs, with Toyota being a key brand. The experience includes amenities such as water bottles and umbrellas when it rains. Drivers are required to have prior experience in similar roles, and we place a much greater emphasis on their training. That's where having a fleet partner in the middle makes sense,” said Kapoor.
However, Kapoor did not disclose the exact number of rides booked through Uber Black. “Since we currently operate in only three cities, Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, putting a number on it would be very tricky. However, Uber Black is growing significantly, and I would say it is one of the fastest-growing segments of our business,” he added.
In September, Mint reported that India's cab fleet operators were attracting fresh capital as ride-hailing demand shifted towards electric vehicles, premium categories and corporate transport. This has made fleet companies increasingly important to platforms seeking to expand their vehicle supply without leaving the upfront investment entirely to individual drivers.
“Uber Black has seen phenomenal growth, and we are growing very aggressively in that category. As of today, about 20% of our fleet is made up of Uber Black, and that number is only going to increase,” Karan Jain, founder of B2B fleet management startup Carrum Mobility, which works with Uber, told Mint earlier. In September, Uber invested $10 million in Carrum Mobility as part of its Series B funding round.
Meanwhile, industry analysts say premiumisation is an emerging trend in India's mobility market, with significant unmet demand and consumers increasingly willing to pay more for better-quality vehicles and a superior service experience.
“There are already players such as Shoffr, Green SM and Uber operating in this space, and I believe a couple of new entrants will also emerge in the near future. This will intensify competition in the premium mobility segment. The opportunity is driven by the fact that consumers are looking for better-quality vehicles and improved service standards,” said Som Kapoor, partner and leader, future of mobility, EY-Parthenon India.
According to data from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), accessed through Tofler, Uber India's operating revenue grew 2.3% to ₹3,849 crore in FY25 from ₹3,762 crore in FY24. Meanwhile, the company's net loss widened to ₹1,511.6 crore in FY25 from ₹89.1 crore in FY24.
In February 2026, Uber infused nearly ₹3,000 crore into its India unit to strengthen its financial position amid intensifying competition from Bengaluru-based Rapido. The investment included ₹2,721 crore from its Dutch arm, Uber BV, in January, following a ₹200-crore infusion in November.