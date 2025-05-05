Uber’s lifeline off the table for BluSmart as EV depreciation becomes key contention
SummaryTalks had started as part of BluSmart’s plan to revive operations of its cabs. BluSmart was supposed to act as a fleet partner for Uber.
New Delhi: Uber has called off discussions to transition about 5,000 electric cars of Gensol Engineering Ltd-owned BluSmart to its platform, according to two people aware of the development. The talks were called off due to concerns over the price being asked for the cars.