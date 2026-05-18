Rapido has innovated, but we've innovated faster: Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi knows a thing or two about turnarounds. After scaling Expedia Group, he took over from Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick in 2017, led the company through its IPO, and transformed it from an $8.5 billion loss-maker in 2019 to a business that netted $10 billion in profits in 2025. But the battle-hardened executive still faces intensifying competition, rapid technological change, and regulatory hurdles worldwide.
On his latest trip to India, the 57-year-old had a packed schedule, meeting ministers, business leaders, colleagues, drivers, and even shooting commercials. On Friday, he called on Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Anand Mahindra and his M&M executives, and visited the offices of conglomerate JSW—which also makes electric vehicles. In between, Khosrowshahi had an hour-long chat with Mint, wearing a tight-fitting olive green shirt, denims and sporting a Lederer watch. Edited excerpts.