Uber India's EV lead Kapil Sharma joins cab aggregator Evera as COO2 min read 15 Jun 2023, 07:37 PM IST
Kapil intends to enhance the service reliability of Evera's EV cabs by leveraging the power of technology. He will build on Evera's current processes to enable tech and employees to work in tandem.
Evera, a leading EV cab aggregator and service provider in Delhi-NCR, has appointed Kapil Sharma as its Chief Operating Officer. As the new COO, Kapil Sharma will lead growth in operations for scale. He will be focusing on supporting business partnerships, strategizing process optimisation to drive profitability, and upholding operational efficiency.
