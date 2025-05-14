Mint Explainer: Can Uber shake up the market Porter dominates?
SummaryUber India is expanding its courier service to include large deliveries of up to 750 kg—an enterprise-focused segment dominated by logistics startup Porter. Can Uber make a space for itself in this vast but largely untapped?
Uber on Monday said it is scaling up its courier service in India, tapping into large deliveries through 3- and 4-wheeler goods carriers. This is an extension to the small package delivery service that the company offers through Uber Courier.
