Mint Explainer: Can Uber shake up the market Porter dominates?

Porter is among the few players that got into the B2B logistics space, focusing on SMEs, and has been enjoying a stronghold in the category for over a decade with limited competition. The company dominates the space, with over 500,000 driver partners and more than 10 million customers. Several of its peers such as Moovo, Shippr, Zaicus, Blowhorn have either closed shop or are struggling. Uber, like Porter, is going in with an asset-light approach, directly competing with the latter.