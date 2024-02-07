Uber Posts First Annual Profit Since Its IPO
SummaryThe company’s latest results mark an end to the growth-at-all-costs era.
Uber Technologies posted its first full-year profit as a public company last year and projected continued growth in the first quarter of 2024, marking the end of an era in which the ride-sharing and food-delivery company gave priority to growth over profits.
