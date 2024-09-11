Uber relaunches premium service Uber Black in India, starting with Mumbai

Ride-sharing platform Uber announced the launch of its premium service, Uber Black, on Wednesday, September 11. Uber has introduced this new facility to target the demand for premium services for Indian consumers by trying to offer high-end experiences. The service will initially be available in Mumbai.

Uber Black offers facilities that include new, high-end cars and top-rated drivers to provide a personalised ride experience and on-demand mobility services.

Uber said in a statement that it will also include features such as quiet mode, temperature control, and luggage assistance. Customers will also have extended wait times, including an extra five-minute pickup window without a waiting fee.

Here are the steps to avail Uber Black service: Open the Uber app and enter your destination in the ‘Where to’ box

Select Uber Black at the bottom of the screen

Select your on-trip preferences

Review the booking details, including the price for the trip, and tap Confirm Black.

Now, you can avail of Uber Black services.

“We are thrilled to bring Uber Black back in an all-new avatar to meet the evolving aspirations of Indian customers and introduce the business class of back seats on Indian roads,” Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India and South Asia, said.

“As the largest on-demand mobility network with industry-leading matching, routing, and pricing tech and scaled fleet operations – we are bringing the magic of consistent, high-quality service and premium comfort with Black,” he added.