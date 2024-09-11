Uber relaunches premium service Uber Black in India, starting with Mumbai

Ride-sharing platform Uber announced the launch of its premium service, Uber Black, on Wednesday, September 11. Uber has introduced this new facility to target the demand for premium services for Indian consumers by trying to offer high-end experiences. The service will initially be available in Mumbai.
Uber Black offers facilities that include new, high-end cars and top-rated drivers to provide a personalised ride experience and on-demand mobility services.
Uber said in a statement that it will also include features such as quiet mode, temperature control, and luggage assistance. Customers will also have extended wait times, including an extra five-minute pickup window without a waiting fee.
“We are thrilled to bring Uber Black back in an all-new avatar to meet the evolving aspirations of Indian customers and introduce the business class of back seats on Indian roads,” Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India and South Asia, said.
“As the largest on-demand mobility network with industry-leading matching, routing, and pricing tech and scaled fleet operations – we are bringing the magic of consistent, high-quality service and premium comfort with Black,” he added.
Uber launched its India operations in 2013, including the Uber Black service with high-end vehicles such as Mercedes, BMW, and Audi. According to reports, this Uber Black service was later discontinued and substituted with more affordable cars such as Toyota Innova, Honda City, and Toyota Corolla. Uber currently operates in 125 cities in India and has over 1.1 million drivers. Uber also offers intercity rides, pre-booked trips, and bus shuttle options.
