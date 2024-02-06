UBS Can Be the Next Morgan Stanley, but a Lot of Things Have to Go Right
SummaryTo reach the same lofty valuation as its U.S. counterpart, the Swiss bank needs to juggle the integration of Credit Suisse with strong growth in wealth management.
Could UBS come to look—and be valued—like Morgan Stanley? Yes, but the aftermath of a megadeal isn’t the ideal time to get a celebrity makeover.
