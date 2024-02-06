UBS Can Be the Next Morgan Stanley, but a Lot of Things Have to Go Right

Cevian makes the compelling case that UBS already has this prized business mix in place: 52% of its revenues in 2023 came from wealth management, compared with 49% for Morgan Stanley. One difference is that the U.S. bank extracted a 33% return on tangible equity from wealth management in 2023, whereas UBS said Tuesday that it only got a 16% return. But a lot of this has to do with the Credit Suisse integration, as well as a one-off hit from UBS’s stake in financial-services firm SIX Group. In 2022, the number was 25%.