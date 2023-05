Swiss bank UBS said that it has set aside $4 billion to cover potential legal and regulatory costs from its acquisition of Credit Suisse, and that it is expecting to record other asset write-downs.

UBS on Tuesday released an updated version of a merger prospectus that was first published three weeks ago. The new document showed that UBS expects to book a $34.8 billion gain on negative goodwill, which is when a company acquires assets for less than their worth—typically in a distressed situation.

Part of the merger deal, which was struck in March, involved Switzerland’s financial regulator electing to wipe out around $17 billion of Credit Suisse’s additional tier-1 securities. These bonds, known as AT1s, provide a loss buffer for other creditors, but many bondholders said they expected to be paid back before shareholders.

Global investors have challenged the AT1 write-down in a Swiss court, alleging the move unfairly penalized them and violated their property rights. Shareholders of Credit Suisse, which rank below other creditors, will be given more than $3 billion of UBS shares as part of the deal.

UBS will also make various fair-value changes to its accounts as it incorporates the value of Credit Suisse’s assets and liabilities on its own book. The bank plans to write down $9.9 billion on assets including Swiss mortgages.

It also said its liabilities are likely to increase by around $3.1 billion, the result of taking on some loans Credit Suisse extended to clients that haven’t yet been drawn.

The merger agreement between the two banks was announced on March 19, after a precipitous drop in the value of Credit Suisse’s stocks and bonds raised questions about the health of the 167-year-old institution. Swiss authorities orchestrated the merger and provided backstops that protect UBS from some of the risk of the deal.

Credit Suisse suffered massive customer withdrawals before UBS’s takeover, the troubled bank’s most recent quarterly earnings report showed. Customer deposits declined by the equivalent of around $75 billion in the first quarter of this year, and Credit Suisse suffered net asset outflows of about $68 billion.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, Credit Suisse’s customer deposits had declined by $154 billion and its net asset outflows were $123 billion.

UBS’s $4 billion provision for possible legal risks is in line with accounting rules which force companies to recognize all potential liabilities from an acquisition even if they are unlikely, the bank said.

Write to Weilun Soon at weilun.soon@wsj.com and Matthew Thomas at matthew.thomas@wsj.com