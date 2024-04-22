UBS’s Swiss rivals hope Credit Suisse hires will win wealthy clients
Helena Smolak , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 22 Apr 2024, 09:37 PM IST
SummaryAnalysts say there could be room for both UBS and its smaller rivals to grow.
UBS Group’s smaller Swiss rivals have been on a hiring spree for former Credit Suisse employees, hoping to take a bigger slice of the wealth-management market.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less