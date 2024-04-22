UBS’s Swiss rivals hope Credit Suisse hires will win wealthy clients

Among the listed Swiss private-wealth managers, Julius Baer hired around 190 former Credit Suisse relationship managers last year, according to its annual report. EFG recruited 141 client advisors last year of which 30% came from Credit Suisse, Chief Executive Giorgio Pradelli said at the time of its 2023 results. Vontobel said it hired almost 60 wealth-management experts in 2023, but not where they joined from.