Udaan raises $340 mn in series E financing

MUMBAI :Udaan, a business-to-business ecommerce platform, has raised $340 million through a combination of fresh equity and conversion of debt to strengthen its balance sheet.

The financing round was led by M&G Plc, a UK-based investment and savings company. Existing equity investors Lightspeed Venture Partners and DST Global also participated.

The deal is subject to regulatory approvals.

Udaan declined to comment on the valuation. The company had previously raised equity in January 2021 in a deal valuing it at nearly $3 billion, according to an Entrackr report.

The company, operated by Hiveloop Technology, said it is targeting operational profitability and to be ready for an initial public offering of its shares in 12-18 months.

The "series E round strengthens our balance sheet and fully funds our business plan. It enables our continued journey of growth and profitability, positioning us well to be public-market ready in the next 12-18 months," co-founder and CEO Vaibhav Gupta said.

“The regional-operated design will not only get us closer to our customers, but also make our operations more agile and efficient," he added.

Gupta said the eB2B market opportunity is at least $100 billion.

M&G's "investment strategy aligns with Udaan's ambition to simplify and increase efficiency in a congested B2B market," said Niranjan Sirdeshpande, (EMEA) eirector at M&G Catalyst.

“We believe this financing puts the company on an extremely strong financial footing and on course to further improve profitability while empowering small businesses across Bharat," said Bejul Somaia, partner, Lightspeed Venture Partners.

Udaan had raised capital in November 2022 via convertible notes. Before the current fundraise, the total capital raised by Udaan in convertible notes had crossed $350 million.

At that time, too, Udaan had told employees in a mail that it was aiming for a public share listing in 12-18 months.

Udaan was founded in 2016 by former Flipkart employees Amod Malviya, Sujeet Kumar, and Vaibhav Gupta. The company offers a platform for traders, wholesalers, retailers, and manufacturers to come together, allowing them to find clients, suppliers, and products across categories, according to its website.

Udaan's other investors include Octahedron Capital, Moonstone Capital, GGV Capital, Altimeter Capital and Tencent.

