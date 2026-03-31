National Grid UK Ltd has outlined plans to spend up to $400 million to establish a tech facility in India, joining several global companies setting up back-end centres in the country even as the war in West Asia threatens power supply.
UK's National Grid invest up to $400 million for an India GCC
SummaryThe UK's electricity transmission network operator will join global power and energy sector peers, including ABB, GE Vernova, Hitachi Energy, and ExxonMobil, which have their GCCs in Bengaluru.
National Grid UK Ltd has outlined plans to spend up to $400 million to establish a tech facility in India, joining several global companies setting up back-end centres in the country even as the war in West Asia threatens power supply.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More