Ukraine war keeps Air India on top of non-stop routes to US; can the Tata Group airline maintain pole position?
The conflict gave Air India the room to fend off competition, and it made the most of it. However, by the time things stabilise on the geopolitical front and American carriers are in a position to add flights, the airline has to get its product right.
The Tata Group took control of Air India in the last days of January 2022. Within days, Russia attacked Ukraine, and the war in Europe has been continuing for over two years now. Of the many repercussions of this war was the American carriers not using the airspace over Russia as western countries banned use of airspace by Russian carriers. This was also the middle of the pandemic and flights were not fully operational across the world.