UK's data regulator fines TikTok $15.9 million for flouting under-13 age limit2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 05:21 PM IST
- The Information Commissioner's Office said the Chinese-owned firm broke UK law by failing to obtain the consent of parents or guardians to use the children's data, after they had set up accounts despite being too young.
Britain's data regulator said Tuesday that it had fined TikTok £12.7 million ($15.9 million) for allowing up to 1.4 million children under 13 to use its social media platform in violation of its own rules.
