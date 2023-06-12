UK's Tuffnells Parcels Express collapses into bankruptcy leading to over 2,000 job losses1 min read 12 Jun 2023, 08:58 PM IST
Interpath Advisory, the administrators brought in to salvage parts of Tuffnells, added in a statement that the company had failed to secure new funding.
British delivery company Tuffnells Parcels Express has collapsed into bankruptcy due to fierce competition and soaring costs, sparking more than 2,000 job losses, administrators said Monday.
