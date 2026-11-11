Ultra-luxury Jacob & Co. Bugatti Tourbillon Sapphire Crystal timepiece: 6 key features explained in photos, videos

Bugatti Automobiles and Jacob & Co. introduced their "extraordinary creation", pushing watchmaking to a new level. It is called 'Jacob & Co. Bugatti Tourbillon Sapphire Crystal.'

It is an ultra-luxury, hypercar-inspired timepiece featuring a fully transparent sapphire crystal case and an intricate mechanical movement.

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“I live to push watchmaking to new levels no one had even dreamed about, says Jacob Arabo, Jacob & Co. Founder and Chairman. The people and cars at Bugatti are the same. They push everything beyond what everyone thinks is the limit.”

The Bugatti Tourbillon Sapphire Crystal by Jacob & Co. comes with a fully transparent sapphire case that exposes its 16-piston movement and underlying crankshaft. At its heart, the fastest tourbillon Jacob & Co. has ever created completes a full rotation in just 30 seconds.

Key Features & Specifications

1. Full transparent sapphire case.

2. 557 components.

3. V16 engine bloc automaton.

4. 30-second flying tourbillon.

5. Off-centered jumping retrograde hours and retrograde minutes.

6. Double power reserve indicator.

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7. 80-hour power reserve.

The Jacob & Co. Bugatti Tourbillon Sapphire Crystal is the gem-set hypertwin to Bugatti's new hyper sports car, which is also named Tourbillon.

The Bugatti Tourbillon Sapphire Crystal features never-seen-before inventions, new complications in a new architecture that takes after Bugatti's, elevated with extensive diamond setting. These two extreme mechanisms are aesthetically, mechanically and functionally integrated.

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Transparent case: The Bugatti Tourbillon Sapphire Crystal is entirely transparent, preserving the overall design and details of the seminal collection, while providing a 360-degree, totally free view on its movement.

The entire transparent case offers a panoramic view on the engine block, its sapphire construction, its 16 pistons and the underlying crankshaft.

The 30-second tourbillon regulating the movement is the fastest Jacob & Co. ever made. It's part of the instrument panel of the Bugatti Tourbillon, designed like the one in Bugatti's hypercar.

Lastly, the jumping, retrograde hours and retrograde minutes are a unique functionality, designed to emulate an rpm counter.

The complications and features 1. Caliber JCAM55 is a movement like no other. According to the official website, its complications are designed to look and operate like the V16 engine of Bugatti's Tourbillon. Each in itself, and all of them combined, are unique in their creative intensity and mechanical ingenuity. Encased in case parts made of pure sapphire, it becomes the centre of attention and reaches absolute exclusivity.

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2. Full transparent sapphire case: The caseback, caseband and upper bezel of Bugatti Tourbillon Sapphire Crystal are carved from blocks of solid, transparent sapphire. The level of crystal pureness required to craft this watch case demands high-tech 100% perfect material.

It needs to be laboriously cut, shaped, bored and polished to meet the requirements of the Bugatti Tourbillon Sapphire Crystal case. These operations require special tooling working at special speeds over 800 hours of strenuous machining.

Credit: jacobandco.com

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3. V16 engine bloc automaton: This one-of-a-kind automaton is made of a single, very large block of transparent sapphire, in which 16 cylinders are drilled. They house 16 titanium pistons. They're driven by an achievement of watch manufacturing : a single-axis crankshaft.

It is one of the longest, most elaborate and most delicate watch parts ever crafted. When the automaton is activated, the crankshaft spins and all 16 cylinders move up and down. The engine block is connected to a set of 16 exhaust manifolds. After the pusher within the crown is activated, the automaton sequence lasts 20 seconds.

4. 30-second flying tourbillon: Gravity has a naturally negative impact on a movement's accuracy. By putting its escapement into a constant spin, the tourbillon counteracts this natural defect. The faster the rotation, the better the accuracy. In Caliber JCAM55, this rotation takes 30 seconds, twice as fast as the ubiquitous one-minute period. The tourbillon carriage being held only by its base, with no upper bridge, makes it a flying tourbillon.

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Credit: jacobandco.com

5. Jumping retrograde hours and retrograde minutes: Both the hour hand and the minute hand are retrograde. After they complete a 270-degree arc, when they finish their own cycle, they jump back to zero and start anew. What's more, the hour hand is jumping. Every 60 minutes, the blue hand jumps to the next hour and stays there until the next one is up.

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Credit: jacobandco.com

6. Power reserve: A unique feature in contemporary watchmaking, the Bugatti Tourbillon displays the power reserve of its automaton. The engine block automaton can execute an incredible 20 consecutive animation sequences on a single, full wind. The remaining autonomy is indicated by the smaller hand in the Power Reserve counter. Caliber JCAM55's overall power reserve of 48 hours is indicated by the larger, red hand in the same subdial.

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Cars and watches The company said as many as 10 defining design elements are directly drawn from the cars. "The Bugatti Tourbillon Sapphire Crystal case shape is the same as Bugatti's car, with the front grille flanked by two side radiator inlets," they said.

The case sides show two curved window outlines, executed in gold. The sub-dials are designed like the car's dashboard. Its automaton emulates the car's new V16 engine block, down to its exhaust manifolds. Even the winding crown mimics the finishings on the control knobs.

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