UltraTech Quarterly Results: UltraTech Cement Ltd on Friday reported an 6.6% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) for the fiscal's first quarter ended June (Q1FY24) to ₹1,688.45 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹1,584.08 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, consolidated net profit was up 1.4% from ₹1,665.95 crore in Q4FY23. UltraTech Cement shares opened at ₹8,229.80 apiece on BSE .

During Q4FY23, consolidated revenue from operations jumped 17% to ₹17,737.10 crore as compared to ₹15,163.98 crore reported by the cement major during the same period previous year. Sequentially, it dropped by 5% from ₹18,662.38 crore in Q4FY23.

The company reported a 20% growth during the quarter in an exchange filing, stating that it continues to generate strong growth on a quarterly basis. This followed a 23% gain during Q4FY23, demonstrating its strong position in domestic markets. For the India business, profit after tax increased by 9%.

“On the operation front, it achieved capacity utilisation of 89% as against 83% during 01 FY23. Domestic sales volume registered 20% growth year-on-year. The energy cost was higher by 3% YoY, primarily due to currency devaluation. Additionally, there was a 6% rise in raw material cost, mainly driven by the higher costs of fly ash and slag," the company said in an exchange filing.

Capital Expenditure

The company stated that UltraTech's expansion programme is proceeding according to plan in an exchange filing. Following the successful commissioning of 12.4 mtpa of grey cement capacity in FY23, the company has thus far added 4.3 mtpa of capacity.

“These include: (i) 2.2 mtpa brownfield cement capacity at Patliputra in April, 2023; (ii) 0.8 mtpa brownfield cement capacity at Neem ka Thana, Rajasthan in May, 2023 and (iii) 1.3 mtpa brownfield cement capacity at Sonar Bangla, West Bengal in July 2023," said the company.

The company can now produce 131.25 mtpa of grey cement throughout India as a whole. Its 22.6 mtpa next phase of expansion is already under way. Commercial output from these new facilities is anticipated to start up gradually by FY25/FY26.

Going Forward

“Demand for cement across all sectors continues to remain strong which is highly favourable for its performance. Higher infrastructure spending ahead of the general elections in 2024 is expected to further propel cement demand during this fiscal," said the company.