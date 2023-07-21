UltraTech Cement Q1 Results: Net profit rises 6.6% on year to 1,688.45 crore

UltraTech Quarterly Results: UltraTech Cement Ltd on Friday reported an 6.6% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) for the fiscal's first quarter ended June (Q1FY24) to ₹1,688.45 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹1,584.08 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, consolidated net profit was up 1.4% from ₹1,665.95 crore in Q4FY23. UltraTech Cement shares opened at ₹8,229.80 apiece on BSE.

