Ultraviolette Auto eyes funding from Yali, Speciale and TDK as part of ongoing round

Ultraviolette Automotive is in the process of stitching together over ₹500 crore from new and existing investors such as Yali Capital, Speciale Invest and TDK Ventures, three people familiar with the matter said.
“This is part of the company’s ongoing round to raise capital towards its expansion plans,” one of the people cited above said. “About half of the capital will come from existing investors – Speciale and TDK Ventures although the exact deal size may change as the discussions with new investors and other details around valuation are still underway,” a second person said.